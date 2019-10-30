Tanzania: GBV Cases On the Increase - Minister

AT least 14,419 cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) experienced by children were reported to the Police Gender Desk in 2018 which is an increase of 1,034 cases from 13,457 cases reported in 2017.

Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, made the disclosure here yesterday, pointing out that the increase is equivalent to 7.7 per cent.

"The figures issued by the Police Force in 2018 indicate that there were at least 14,419 violence cases against children reported to Police," said the minister while delivering an opening speech during a social welfare officers' symposium.

The symposium, which was organised by the Community Development Association of Tanzania (CODEPATA) brings together social welfare officers from across the country to discuss a number of issues pertaining to their profession.

Ms Mwalimu noted that there are a number of initiatives carried out by the government in conjunction with key stakeholders to encourage members of the public report to security organs on GBV.

"The government plans to extend a toll free dubbed Child Help Line of 116 to 24 hours from 12 hours, five days a week.

Social welfare officers have a duty to continue encouraging members of the public to report to security organs," she said.

On his part, Director of Social Development Department in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Patrick Golwike, said ten topics will be presented before the meeting.

"The meeting provides social welfare officers with a platform to discuss issues pertaining to their profession," said the director.