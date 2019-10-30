Liberia: VP Taylor in Berlin for World Health Summit

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor is said to be in Berlin, Germany to participate in a High Level panel discussion at the 11th World Health Summit scheduled for October 27th to 29th, 2019.

The World Health Summit, according to a dispatch from Germany, is the most renowned forum which ushers in the convergence of participants from science, politics, the private sector and civil society.

This year's summit will feature more than 50 ministers of Health from around the world, prominent political leaders and distinguished personalities in the areas of science and technology.

The Vice President is expected to serve as a Panelist on the topic: "Health is a Political Choice".While in Berlin, Madam Vice President has held discussions with the MGC International to explore possibilities for the support of the Government's Pro-poor Agenda.

The MGC International is a German organization which produces solar panel to provide electricity to households, companies and multilateral institutions at affordable prices.

The company is also into communication and technology.In her meeting with the MGC International, VP Howard-Taylor expressed the need for students to have access to modern computers for research purposes.

The Vice President requested support for the provision of solar powered tablets to all secondary school students in the Republic.In another development, the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia Chief Dr Jewel has had fruitful discussions with the KonradAndeneur Foundation.

In her meeting with Dr. Stefan Friedrich, Head of Department for Sub-saharan Africa, European and International Cooperation, Madam Vice President recounted the successful nature of the Foundation's EU project from 2005 to 2007, which focused on the provision of training for Law makers and leaders of political parties.

She called for the intervention of Konrad to provide civic education to Liberians as the country gears up for the 2020 senatorial elections.She embraced the Political Dialogue for West Africa project which considers the straightening of democratic institutions through the rule of law.KonradAndeneur Foundation is a German political party foundation which operates globally. It has 78 offices in more than 100 countries around the world.