Somalia: UN Issues Alert On Tropical Storm to Hit Northern Somalia

30 October 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The United Nations food agency on Tuesday warned against imminent tropical storm heading to northern Somalia, more than a year after tropical cyclone caused massive destruction in the Horn of Africa nation.

The forecast by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)- managed Somalia Water and Land Information Management (SWALIM) said the tropical storm dubbed Kyarr is expected to cause strong winds and some rains across Somalia's regional states of Puntland and Somaliland.

"A tropical storm named KYARR has been developing in the northern Indian Ocean and is expected to affect most parts of Puntland and Somaliland in the next 4 to 5 days," says the alert.

The UN food agency said the storm is expected to affect the coastal areas of Puntland in the next 96 hours and spread further inland towards Somaliland and the central areas within 24 hours.

It said strong winds accompanied with light to moderate rains will therefore be experienced in areas situated along the storm path.

"Therefore, it is advisable to take the necessary precautions since the strong winds associated with the tropical storm might lead to destruction of weak structures," said FAO.

It said the cyclone is going to affect the Puntland shipping line thus disrupting water transport in that area, noting that flash floods may also occur in some areas.

The latest forecast comes after a powerful tropical cyclone Sagar with winds in excess of 120 km/per hour and an entire year's worth of rain hit northern Somalia in June 2018, killing more than 50 people and affected over 230,000 others, according to the UN. Enditem

Source: Xinhua

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
External Relations
Environment
International Organisations
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.