Liberia: 'Creating Enabling Environment for Development Will Accelerate Achievement of SDGs'

-- Amb. Kemayah tells United Nations

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. says an enabling international environment for development is required for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the 2030 Agenda.

According to Kemayah, an enabling environment will facilitate the necessary means of implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as domestic resource mobilization.

Amb. Kemayah was speaking recently when he addressed the Plenary of the United Nations Economic and Financial-The Second (2nd) Committee during the Main Part of its work for the Seventy-fourth Session of the United Nations General Assembly (74th UNGA).

Amb. Kemayah told the Plenary Session of the United Nations Economic and Financial (2nd) Committee, that the Government of President George Weah is working towards enhancing economic growth and domestic resource mobilization to benefit all Liberians and accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Said Amb. Kemayah: "Under the astute Leadership of President Weah, our Flagship National Development Plan-The Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD); seeks to stimulate economic growth, enhance domestic resource mobilization; transparency; accountable public sector for shared prosperity; and inclusive society for all Liberians and inhabitants. These are fundamental conditions for economic transformation; acceleration and full implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On the Program of Work of the United Nations 2nd Committee, Amb. Kemayah said the thematic areas to be considered are relevant and border on issues that are crucial to the achievement of Agenda 2030; global development ambitions; particularly, protecting the planet; mitigating the effects of environmental degradation and climate change; ensuring economic growth and social progress.

Kemayah also believes that the Theme for the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly embodies a fundamental goal of Agenda 2030- Poverty eradication; and encapsulates very germane aspirations, which constitute vital pillars for sustainable development.

Acknowledging the global challenges of poverty and climate change, Kemayah stressed the increasing need for inclusive societies with quality education and learning opportunities for all. "Poverty remains a global challenge with marginalized groups including women and youth, being negatively impacted the most; the adverse effects of climate change are real, and becoming even more unprecedented, with visible consequences; potential to undermine and impede sustainable development. These are among the many reasons the call for inclusive societies must be increasingly echoed; while the pursuit to ensure equitably; quality education and learning opportunities for all, should remain heightened". Amb. Kemayah said.

Reflecting on the Sustainable Development Goals - 2019 Report, the Liberian Envoy said cooperation, partnerships, and meaningful dialogues would be required to accelerate the full implementation of the SDGs. "In the same vein, the Sustainable Development Goals 2019 report underscores that while advances have been made in some areas; with respect to achieving the Goals, vast challenges remain. Undoubtedly, neither can these challenges be addressed in isolation; nor can we accelerate the full implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); without cooperation; forging partnerships, and meaningful dialogues. This is the true essence of multilateralism," Amb. Kemayah stressed.

Amb. Kemayah further asserted: "To this end, President Weah, and the Government and People of Liberia, extol the Secretary-General for convening the Climate Action Summit to mobilize political and economic support at the highest level to advance climate action that will enable the implementation of many of the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. We also note with commendation, the SDG Summit and High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development held under the auspices of the General Assembly to generate consensus; and concrete steps toward ways and means of financing the implementation of the global development goals. This Committee has the opportunity to continue in the same spirit, exerting efforts in finding ways; and means; to tackle these vexing challenges. Tangible actions will be required during our deliberations, with the singular purpose of deriving concrete outcomes that will deliver solutions."

Guided by the principle of leaving no one behind, Amb. Kemayah urged the United Nations Member States to endeavor to champion the galvanization of support to address the diverse needs and challenges faced by developing countries; particularly countries in special situations; including, bridging the financing gaps to facilitate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda; strengthening the productive capacities of their respective economies; and buttressing their national development efforts.

Amb. Kemayah then reassured the United Nations of Liberia's continuous commitment and support to global initiatives, with the aim to make the world a happy place for all.