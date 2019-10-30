Liberia: Govt Expresses Zero Tolerance in Combating Trafficking in Persons

30 October 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David A. Yates

The Government of Liberia, through the National Anti-Human Trafficking Force, has launched its second five-year National Action Plan and the National Referral Mechanism plan to combat Trafficking In Persons (TIP).

The National Action Plan intends to guide national endeavor against TIP, and it is in direct response to the local, regional and international demand for such a broad program strategy as a major requirement.

It is part of a series of interrelated prior and ongoing actions by the Liberian government in response to the threats, and challenges engendered by this serious transnational crime, which uses Liberia as both transit and destination points.

The program, which took place on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Ministry of Labour in Monrovia, was graced by members of the National Human Trafficking Taskforce and partners, including the United States Embassy and the International Development Law Organization (IDLO).

Moses Y. Kollie, Chairman of the National Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce and Minister of Labor, who launched the plan, reaffirmed government's zero-tolerance stances in the fight against all forms of human trafficking in Liberia.

Minister Kollie also used the occasion to thank President George Weah for endorsing the National Action Plan on the TIP, and the National Referral Mechanism document, which runs from July 2019 to June 2024.

He said that the urgency attached to the signing of the document by the President shows his government's commitment to the Act banning trafficking of human beings.

Minister Kollie said that to further enhance its commitment to the successful implementation of the document, the government has allotted funding from the 2019/2020 National Budget to support the fight against TIP.

He reminded partners that this Plan can only be realized when all of the stakeholders, including the those assigned with the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the Civil Society Groups, as well as the international partners are willing and prepared to coordinate and collaborate in sharing information on trafficking activities.

Minister Kollie said that the first National Action Plan of Liberia was consistent with the Act to Ban TIP of 2005, and its amendment of 2013. It gives consideration to prevention, protection, prosecution, and partnership. It also provides an expression of a national strategy to back its commitment to defeating trafficking.

