Ghana: GTUC to Become Fully Fledged University By December

Ho — The Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) will assume the status of a fully fledged university before the end of the year.

Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, President of the GTUC announced this during a recent visit to the Ho campus.

The visit follows his confirmation as the substantive President of the GTUC.

"This means we will offer our own programmes, diplomas and degrees," he told journalists.

Pursuant to that, Professor Afoakwa said that the Ho campus would be moved from its present location in the Vodafone premises to a bigger and permanent campus.

"We are seriously in the process of acquiring the land for that purpose," he affirmed.

For now, the GTUC President said that the college was procuring 300 desk-top computers, with approval from the Ministry of Finance, to establish world class IT laboratories at the various campuses, "as part of our efforts to be the best technology institution in the country."

He stated that the GTUC had been mandated by law to train the country's human resource base in ICT.

Similar expansion programmes, Professor Afoakwa said would take place at the other campuses of the GTUC, as part of the preparations to take in the first batch of the Free Senior High School (SHS) products.

Meanwhile, Professor Afoakwa announced that GTUC had signed an agreement with Vodafone to provide internet services at all the satellite campuses of the college.

Apart from Accra, the GTUC has campuses in Ho, Takoradi, Kumasi and Koforidua.