Angolan President Willing to Strengthen Cooperation With Turkey

30 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, manifested Tuesday his desire that "the friendly relations between Angola and Turkey get strengthened in all areas of mutual interest".

On the letter addressed to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, regarding the 96 years of independence of that country, marked on October 29, the Angolan President underlined important achievements in the recent history of this Euro-Asian Nation.

The note states that these achievements have allowed the Euro-Asian country "to reaffirm itself in terms of socio-economic, cultural and commercial development, with visible gains on the international scene", further considering the date historic, wishing progress and prosperity for the Turkish nation.

"I have the honour to present to the people and government of the Republic of Turkey, on behalf of the Angolan people, the Executive and on my own behalf, the warmest congratulations on the celebration of the ninety-sixth anniversary of Turkey Day", reads the letter to which ANGOP had access.

