Angola: Environment Sector Strengthens Awareness Actions

30 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Environment Ministry will reinforce, in the coming times, the awareness actions on good environmental practices, for better preservation of nature and sustainable use of natural resources.

The statement was made last Monday, in Luanda, by the state Secretary for the Environment, Joaquim Manuel, during the launch of the 7th edition of the International Environment Technologies Fair "Environment/Angola 2020", to be held from 05 to 08 June 2020 in the capital city of the country.

The official said that the sector will even make greater efforts to promote prevention, audit and accountability of practices that threaten the environment.

He stressed that the Ministry of the Environment, as a cross-sectoral area, is on an ongoing restructuring to adapt to the new challenges that allow the mitigation, prevention and monitoring of the environment, with the aim to balance economic development with the environment.

"The human survival threat towards the degradation of the natural heritage, the extinction of fauna and flora species, global warming due to the emission of polluting gases make environmental issues a prominent topic in international debates, seeking to ensure a healthy life for the sustainable use of natural resources and the maintenance of ecological balance with the application of policies, strategies and various techniques and technologies," he said.

Concerning the "Environment/Angola2020" fair, the official said that the activity will also serve for society's environmental education, with the spread of knowledge about the best ways to preserve the natural environment.

The state Secretary stressed that the event will help in the preservation and sustainable use of available natural resources.

According to Joaquim Manuel, this fair has been helping the Ministry of Environment by promoting and encouraging social and corporate environmental management with exhibitions of ideas, projects and worthy environmental alternatives.

One hundred national and foreign exhibitors will attend the activity, which will take place in Luanda Bay, under the motto "Promoting the circular economy in all sectors of national life".

Promoted by the Environment Ministry, in partnership with the Arena Group, the meeting aims to host exhibitions of companies that supply or provide services related to energy and water, oil, industry, geology and mining, urbanization, construction, agriculture, forests, transport and trade.

