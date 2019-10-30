South Africa: Man Accused of Manufacturing Illegal Gambling Machines Released On Bail

30 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

A 29-year-old man, accused of manufacturing illegal gambling machines, was released on bail by the Mmabatho Magistrate's Court in the North West on Tuesday.

Zehao Zehong, who was arrested on August 25 in Mahikeng, has been charged under the Gambling Act and the National Environment Management-Biodiversity (Nemba) Act.

Pangolin and python skins were also allegedly found in his house during the search.

Zehong's arrest was part of a joint operation by the Hawks, Flying Squad, Department of Home Affairs and the Gambling Board.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said that 59 gambling machines, other gambling-related equipment and cash were seized during the operation.

Zehong was released on bail of R3 000 and his case was postponed to January 17, 2020, for further investigation.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

