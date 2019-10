Luanda — The under-17 national soccer team last Tuesday night beat Canada 2-1, in a group A second round match of the World Cup taking place in Brazil.

Angola came out of the break winning 1-0, with a goal scored by Zine on 30 minutes.

The Canadians equalized through Russel Rowe, on 48 minutes.

The winning goal came at 90 + 3 by David.

In the opening round, the Angolan boys beat New Zealand by 2-1.

In the third and last round of the group, Angola will face Brazil, on Friday this week.