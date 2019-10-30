Ghana: Keda Ceramics Supports Sekondi School for the Deaf

30 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye

Inchaban — Keda (Ghana) Ceramics Company Limited, manufacturers of Twyford tiles based at Aboadze in the Shama District of the Western Region, on Thursday, donated assorted items to the Sekondi School for the Deaf (SEKDEF).

The items, including ceramic tiles, washing powder, soap and toilet rolls, were for the upkeep of the students.

Presenting the items, the Managing Director Assistant at Keda Ceramics, Mr Patrick Zhang, explained that the donation was in fulfilment of the company's attachment to the welfare and the general well-being of the communities in which they operate.

He said: "Keda Ceramics is committed to help improve teaching and learning at SEKDEF and also have a great impact on the life of the school population. Our company has invested 77.26 million dollars and focuses on best quality customer demands by using high quality raw materials and advanced equipment and standards in its production and also exports finished products across Africa. Indeed, we are focused on our corporate social responsibilities."

Receiving the items, the headmistress of SEKDEF, Miss Favour Aflakpui, thanked Keda Ceramics for the gesture which she said would also help improve the teaching and learning environment at the school.

She said SEKDEF participated in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) using the sign language for instructions, saying that "without the sign language we can't do our work."

Miss Aflakpui prayed for more of such gestures from Keda Ceramics and other companies and individuals to help address the needs of the school and help the students grow to become future leaders and also contribute to national development.

She appealed to the Shama District Assembly to assist the school with cement bags to ensure the smooth laying of the tiles at the school.

