Ghana: Aviation Ministry Poised to Create Jobs for Youth

The Ministry of Aviation has drafted two major policy documents for consideration by government as part of its effort to create jobs in the sector, Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda has announced.

According to him, the initiative dubbed Aviation Driven Development agenda would be in two phases namely the Youth in Aviation Programme and the Aviation Sector Human Resource Support fund.

The move, Mr Adda explained would be a revolving pool of funds that can be utilised by the youth and help train pilots to take up jobs that were in high demand in the sector.

He said this at the 3rd general assembly meeting of the Association of African Aviation Training Organisations (AATO) held in Accra yesterday.

The meeting was on the theme: "Human Capital Development and Technology: Strategic Tools towards the Single African Air Transport Market."

The three-day event gathered experts from leading aviation training organisations across the globe.

The Sector Minister said the policy documents would be in support of the President's determination to address the youth employment issue in a sustainable way in all sectors of the economy.

Mr Adda called on other sister countries to work towards similar sustainable programmes that would open up business and jobs for the youth in aviation both within the continent and globally.

Touching on the theme, Mr Adda said the aviation and air transport sector had become vital growth pole in the socio-economic and sustainable development sphere of countries.

In this regard, he commended the leadership of AATO for providing standardised and harmonised training and assisting states to achieve the minimum safety and security.

Ms Dy Moonsammy, President of AATO, in an address said to sustain the aviation industry, there was the need to train qualified facilitators in the sector.

She indicated that the aviation training roadmap developed by AATO would outline the human resource requirements for states to achieve its national objectives stressing that children must be encouraged to take up jobs in the sector at an early stage.

Ms Moonsammy charged all AAT0's on the continent to collaborate and share resources to ensure that the future of the sector would be well positioned in terms of new job roles that were emerging to embrace technology.

Mr Charles Twum, Vice President of AATO said human resource development in the sector was crucial to implementing the aviation training roadmap.

He noted that the aviation schools across the country were incapacitated with resource personnel and equipment to teach and urged government to support them to train more professionals in the sector.