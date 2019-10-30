Ghana: 9 Ghanaians Receive Honorary Doctorate Degrees

30 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kush Agudetse

Hohoe — The Saskra Angkor University in Cambodia has conferred on nine Ghanaians honorary Doctorate degrees in Leadership and Management at a colourful ceremony at the Hohoe St Teresa College of Education auditorium on Saturday.

The nine, seven men and two women included Mr Wisdom Semanu Seneadza, a lawyer and former New Patriotic Party (NPP) District Chief Executive for the Afadzato South, Madam Dela Sowah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpando, Madam Gladys Klu, Hohoe Municipal Director of Education and Mr Solomon Amankwa, Circuit Supervisor at the Hohoe Municipal Education Directorate.

The rest were Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Martin Ayiih, Hohoe Divisional Police Commander, Police Inspector Diman Karim, Hohoe Police Prosecutor, Mr Prosper Folitse, Hohoe Municipal Engineer, Mr Worwui Stephen Tetteh, manager of Lukusi FM, Ve- Golokuati and Rev. Simon Kwadade of the Victory Chapel International.

Conferring the degrees, Mr Lucky Gbordzoe, on behalf of Professor Samuel Afriyie, Country Representative of the University said the awards were after exhaustive investigation made into the background of the awardees from a number of names presented to them.

He said degrees awarded by the university were recognised by the Ghana Accreditation Board to be comparable to those awarded by recognised universities.

He also said the university was working in association with the universities of Ghana, Legon and Cape Coast.

Robing them, Dr Norbert Ansah, President of the College of Doctors welcomed them to the group and hoped the honour will goad them on to do more for society.

Thanking the university on behalf of the awardees, Mr Seneadza said they were overwhelmed by the award since they least expected it.

He said it will serve as a motivation for others to give of their best in whatever endeavour they found themselves since somebody somewhere was watching them.

Mr Seneadza gave the assurance that they will put in more effort to justify the trust reposed in them.

