Angola: Angop Marks 44th Anniversary

30 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The state-run Angola News Agency (ANGOP) is marking its 44th anniversary on Wednesday (30), at a time the Media outlet is committed to modernisation of its services as one of the top priorities of the current Board of directors.

The company was established in July 1975 under the name of "Agência Nacional Angola Press (ANAP). At the time, its items were distributed in the form of printed bulletin.

In October the same year, ANGOP adopted the current designation, Agência Angola Press, following a proposal from the then President of the Republic, António Agostinho Neto, and released on July 30 its first dispatch under the new acronym.

With 600-work force, including journalists, technicians and administrative staff, the company provides 24-hour service in the country's 18 provinces.

