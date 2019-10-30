Nigeria: Maina to Remain in Prison As Court Adjourns Bail Hearing

30 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, adjourned for hearing the bail application filed by the former Chairman of defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, until November 6.

Justice Okon Abang gave the ruling after taking the arguments of the defence and prosecution counsel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Maina is being prosecuted by the anti-graft agency on a 12-count charge bordering on "money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud."

However, Mr Maina pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against him by the EFCC.

The judge had, on October 25, fixed Wednesday for trial, after listening to the submissions of prosecution and defence counsel and ordered the EFCC to remand Mr Maina in the Nigerian Correctional Service centre.

