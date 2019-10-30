Botswana: Plans in Full Swing

Gaborone — Preparations are in full swing for the presidential inauguration and swearing-in of Botswana's fifth President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi on November 1.

This is the first time in Botswana's history that the presidential inauguration is not held at the National Assembly. University of Botswana (UB) Indoor Sports Arena is the venue for Friday's inauguration.

In an interview, high court registrar Mr Michael Motlhabi said the choice sports arena for the event was guided by a number of factors, among them capacity to host 3 000 people and convenience in the event of climatic changes and harsh temperatures.

Mr Motlhabi said both the chief justice and President Masisi had agreed on the venue to make the event more inclusive.

He further said there would be public viewing screens at community parks around cities and that there would be live viewing screens at more than 22 villages around the country to afford Batswana the opportunity to partake in the event.

"District authorities are currently making necessary arrangements for public viewing at the districts," he said.

The public is invited to attend and is informed gates will open between 0600hrs and 0730hrs at gates D and F.

He advised the public not to come in political party regalia as the event was meant for all Batswana.

"We want them to come dressed in such a way that it does not distinguish us as to who belongs to which political party because His Excellency now belongs to all Batswana," he said.

He said Notwane sports grounds had been designated public parking area.

Media accreditation is currently taking place at the National Assembly.

Source : BOPA