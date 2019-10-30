Zimbabwe: It's Not a New Currency, Says Finance Minister Ncube

30 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Nkosana Dlamini and Leopold Munhende

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube Tuesday said the country was not introducing a new autonomous currency as widely reported within local media but was only introducing a new family of domestic notes to work in tandem with RTGS dollars which are already in circulation.

He was speaking at a post-cabinet media briefing in Harare.

Earlier during the day, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya ignited a media frenzy when he announced a new set of bank notes and coins shall be introduced within the next two weeks.

The central bank chief said the new currency will circulate alongside what has been commonly referred to as bond notes and coins.

He said the new exchange would consist of 5 dollar notes and 2 dollar coins and would be introduced gradually to prevent driving up inflation.

His announcement was construed as a government pledge to introduce a new currency that was independent of the current RTGS currency, altogether.

But Mangudya's government boss, Ncube, told the media that the new bank notes will not represent a new currency.

"This is not a new currency. We already have a currency which is the Zimbabwe dollar," Ncube said.

"All that is happening is a cash injection that is absolutely needed to ease the cash shortages and also to reduce transactions cost."

Ncube added, "We have noticed that if you buy goods in cash, the prices are substantially lower. It is only because there is a premium on cash.

"Legally, we have a currency and all it is a cash injection. There is no new currency, a Zimbabwe Dollar was put in place on the 24th of June... "

In June this year, government scrapped the multi-currency system that had been in use since 2009 when authorities dumped the once resented Bearer cheque notes whose denominations went into world record trillion dollars.

Following their difficult experiences with the country's volatile currencies, Zimbabweans now prefer foreign exchange such as US dollars and South African rands which are more stable.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Governance
Southern Africa
Currencies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.