Botswana: Japan Continues to Extend Assistance

Gaborone — In an effort to develop communities at grassroots level, the embassy of Japan will extend support to Botswana by assisting in construction of two projects. A news release from the embassy states that Ambassador Kozo Takeda is scheduled to sign a grant contract for the construction of Mohembo East Primary School and New Bana Ba Letsatsi Rehabilitation Centre in Gaborone tomorrow.

The release further states that the primary school will receive P903 515 while the rehabilitation centre will get P813 148.

It says the government of Japan has previously extended support to Botswana through the grant scheme with 56 projects.

The projects includ a grant contract signed with the Kweneng District Council towards the construction of a classroom at Hatsalatladi Pre-school in March this year.

The P615 000 grant for the construction of the classroom was to benefit about 40 children in the village, who were to receive childhood education.

This project was the last to be approved under the Japanese government's Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects for the 2018 fiscal year.

In the Ghanzi District, the embassy, through the Japanese government grant, also completed the construction of the West Hanahai Pre-School.

Source : BOPA