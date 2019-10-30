Botswana: Japan Continues to Extend Assistance

29 October 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Press Release

Gaborone — In an effort to develop communities at grassroots level, the embassy of Japan will extend support to Botswana by assisting in construction of two projects. A news release from the embassy states that Ambassador Kozo Takeda is scheduled to sign a grant contract for the construction of Mohembo East Primary School and New Bana Ba Letsatsi Rehabilitation Centre in Gaborone tomorrow.

The release further states that the primary school will receive P903 515 while the rehabilitation centre will get P813 148.

It says the government of Japan has previously extended support to Botswana through the grant scheme with 56 projects.

The projects includ a grant contract signed with the Kweneng District Council towards the construction of a classroom at Hatsalatladi Pre-school in March this year.

The P615 000 grant for the construction of the classroom was to benefit about 40 children in the village, who were to receive childhood education.

This project was the last to be approved under the Japanese government's Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects for the 2018 fiscal year.

In the Ghanzi District, the embassy, through the Japanese government grant, also completed the construction of the West Hanahai Pre-School.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Botswana
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
External Relations
Infrastructure
Asia, Australia, and Africa
Construction
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.