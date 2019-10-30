Zimbabwe: Animal Rights Group in 600km Fundraising March for Zim Starving Animals

Photo: Pixabay
Herd of elephants (file photo).
30 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

Local animal rights NGO, Advocates4earth, is planning a 600km wildlife solidarity walk from Harare to Hwange to try and raise funds and awareness around animal rights.

This was said Tuesday by organisation director Lenin Chisaira at a press briefing in Harare.

"The objectives of the 600km #WildlifesolidarityMarch walk is to raise awareness and funds to feed wildlife affected by drought, climate change and human encroachment, especially at Hwange National park," said Chisaira.

"The march was expected to commence on Monday 4 November 2019 but has been postponed following the heatwave threats as well as our discussions this morning with police."

He added, "We have around 25 people who have signed up for the march now and more are expected to join. Any volunteers concerned about wildlife; they will be using foot."

Chisaira said his organisation has faced hostility from state owned institutions during its operations.

"We feel that ZimParks and State institutions should respect laws and listen to all voices when it comes to wildlife and the environment.

"After all, these are resources for all of us as well as for future generations as outlined in Section 73 of the constitution.

"We have faced challenges with lack of transparency and even backlash by various state institutions, especially those involved in environmental issues such as ZimParks and the Climate change management department."

Chisaira said the situation right now at Hwange National Park is dire as grazing lands are being destroyed by coal mining and water shortages.

This comes amid reports that at least 55 elephants have starved to death in the past two months in Zimbabwe's biggest national park as a serious drought forces animals to stray into nearby communities in search of food and water.

"The problem is real, the situation is dire," said National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesman Tinashe Farawo said recently.

Other animals such as lions at Hwange National Park have been affected.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Environment
Wildlife
NGO
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.