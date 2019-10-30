Somalia: Former Mayor, Police Officer Convicted of Terror Activities

30 October 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A former mayor and a police officer have been sentenced by military tribunal for taking part in an IED attack that killed the Deputy Mayor of Mahaas town Rashid Osman in April 2019.

Foemer Mahs mayor Abdrirahaman Elmi Awale was sentenced to life imprisonment while a former police officer Noor Ibrahim Mohad-Alle was sentenced to death.

A third convict Ali AHMED Gure was also sentenced to death in absentia.

The court case has once again reignited the debate that fighting militancy and insurgency in Somalia faces several challenges as Al-Shabab has infiltrated all the government ranks.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.