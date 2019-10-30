Somalia: Former Mayor, Police Officer Convicted of Terror Activities

A former mayor and a police officer have been sentenced by military tribunal for taking part in an IED attack that killed the Deputy Mayor of Mahaas town Rashid Osman in April 2019.

Foemer Mahs mayor Abdrirahaman Elmi Awale was sentenced to life imprisonment while a former police officer Noor Ibrahim Mohad-Alle was sentenced to death.

A third convict Ali AHMED Gure was also sentenced to death in absentia.

The court case has once again reignited the debate that fighting militancy and insurgency in Somalia faces several challenges as Al-Shabab has infiltrated all the government ranks.