Zimbabwe: English Scouts Eye Gems Players

Following the Gems participation at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England, in July, and the Africa Cup in Cape Town, five national team players have attracted interest from some international agents. They could secure contracts with English clubs.

The Gems, who had a dream performance in Liverpool where they finished eighth, might be starting to reap rewards from their World Cup showing.

An international marketing agent recently flew into Harare to pursue their interests in Claris Kwaramba.

The agent first noticed the player during the World Cup.

Nineteen-year-old Kwaramba, who plays as a wing defender, is one of the key players in the Gems team.

The Platinum Queens player is tough and thrives under pressure.

Although the process involved in securing a professional club in Europe requires patience, the agent is closely working with the player on the finer details.

They prefer to keep everything out of the limelight.

During the trip here, the agent met with the Zimbabwe Netball Association executive and other parties, including the player's club.

"The process takes long. The agent's company will profile her and market her through their avenues until they secure a club and finally have negotiations," said ZINA president, Leticia Chipandu.

"I met with the agent and we talked and they are now dealing with the player and would be advised once something comes up.

"When there is a big tournament, like the World Cup, agents come to scout for talent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"So, out of the whole team, she (Kwaramba) is the player who generated interest."

The veteran administrator added that four more players were tracked by another agent from England at last week's Africa Cup in Cape Town.

Captain and Correctional Queens goal defender Felistus Kangwa, Zimbabwe Defence Forces players, Sharon Bwanali and Patricia Malaudi, and Harare City's goal attacker Ursula Ndlovu, have attracted interest from a European agent.

"They filled some forms through an advertising agency in South Africa, and the agent will use their profiles to look for clubs for them in England," said Chipandu.

"The players' clubs will get involved after the agents have found clubs for the players and there are deals on the table.

"At the moment there is nothing and we will wait, hoping for the best."

Chipandu said they were happy that they have been able to fulfil important tournaments where players are scouted.

"It is always good to feature at tournaments because that's where players are scouted.

"In 2010, Joice Takaidza was spotted during the Africa Championships and she went to Australia.

"It's a welcome development, that's the ultimatum goal, we have to get more players playing as professional netballers in Europe which will enhance the quality of play at the national team level," said Chipandu.