Malawi: Mutharika Rejects to Replace Mhrc Commissioners

29 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

President Peter Mutharika has for the second time refused to replace two commissioners at Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), saying the issue is in court.

Chiyamwaka: Court granted injunction on his re-appointment

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) obtained a court injunction restraining the swearing in ceremony of two commissioners; Baldwin Chiyamwaka and Cecelia Kotima.

HRDC argues that the appointment of the two was irregular.

An official of HRDC, Macdonald Sembereka said the stand-off on the appointment of the two commissioners can be resolved if Mutharika replaced the two appointees.

"If the President replaces the two commissioners, the court injunction automatically falls off," he said.

But presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani said Mutharika's hands are tied since the issue is in court.

"The President cannot do anything until the matter is resolved in court," said Kalilani.

The impasse over the two commissioners also led to the failure by the President to swear-in-the rest of the commissioners.

