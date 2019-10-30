Malawi: Another Intra-Community Violence in Lilongwe, One Person Killed

29 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

One person has been killed and several injured at Zankutu Trading Centre in Lilongwe during intra-community violence.

One dead

Lilongwe police spokesperson Joseph Kachikho said some people went to the station last night seeking a police report for them to seek medical attention at Kamuzu central hospital.

"We did not want to delay to assist them by going to the area to see what happened because of the condition of those who needed the medical attention.

"Then later we were told that one of the people who was hacked in the violence had died," he said.

Kachikho said two people have since been arrested following the fracas which led to one house being demolished.

