Malawi: Bodies of 4 Drowned Children in Tedzani Pond Buried - Govt Foots Funeral Bill

Bodies of four children who drowned into Shire river at Tedzani hydro power plant in Neno were buried on Monday in an emotional funeral service.

Six children on Sunday aged between two and four went to play in upstream of the hydro power plant called Tedzani pond when the four of them drowned.

Egenco spokesperson Moses Gwaza said the bodies of the children were recovered after lowering the water level.

He said all the children came from surrounding villages of Tedzani hydo power plant.

Government through the Department of Disaster Management (Dodma) gave K150 000 to each of the bereaved families to help foot the funeral costs.

One of the officials of Dodma said the money was meant to buy coffin and other necessities during funerals.