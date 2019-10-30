Seychelles: President of Seychelles Congratulates Counterpart in Mozambique On Election Win

The President of Seychelles, Danny Faure, has congratulated the newly re-elected President of Mozambique, Filip Nyusi, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

"On this occasion, the government and people of Seychelles join me in extending our warmest and most sincere congratulations to you, to the government and to the people of Mozambique, following this election," said Faure.

The head of state of Seychelles added that: "I am convinced that through your commendable leadership, the trust and confidence that the people of Mozambique have invested in you, will serve as inspiration in your commitment to successfully execute your duties for the benefit of your country."

Faure, who made a state visit to Mozambique in May this year, said, "I still have fond memories of my state visit to your country in May and I look forward to continuing our working relationship so as to enhance the excellent ties between Seychelles and Mozambique."

He was the first President of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, to make a state visit to the eastern African country.

Seychelles and Mozambique have shared cordial relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1983.

Mozambique completed its sixth general elections on October 15, marking 25 years of democratic rule that began in 1994 after the end of a long civil conflict.

According to French international news network France 24, "the incumbent President Filipe Nyusi was declared the landslide winner in Mozambique's election this month, despite claims of widespread cheating, the electoral commission chairman Abdul Carimo told a press briefing."

"Nyusi of the ruling Frelimo party scored 73 percent of the vote, ahead of Ossufo Momade of Renamo, the rebel group turned opposition party, with almost 22 percent," added the news network.

Faure has also sent a congratulatory message to President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana on his re-election.

"On behalf of the government and the people of Seychelles, it is an honour to express to you my warmest congratulations following the election in your country," he said.

Seychelles and Botswana established diplomatic relations in 1988.