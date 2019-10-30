Uganda: Museveni Orders Military Police to Withdraw From Makerere

29 October 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Damali Mukhaye

President Museveni has ordered military police to withdraw from Makerere University where students are protesting tuition increment.

The students have, since last Tuesday, been protesting against 15 percent cumulative tuition increment approved by Makerere's top governing body, the university council.

The university management and the student leaders met on Monday but failed to agree on the way forward prompting the meeting to be adjourned.

However, senior presidential press secretary, Mr Don Wanyama on Tuesday said the president had urged the stakeholders in Makerere University to dialogue and resolve whatever contradictions exist around the fees conundrum.

"President Museveni has urged all stakeholders in Makerere University to dialogue and resolve whatever contradictions exist around the fees conundrum. This morning, the President has spoken to the university council chair and the guild president, urging them to meet. He has also ordered the withdrawal of the military police from the university. The Uganda Police will maintain law and order," Mr Wanyama said in a statement shared on his social media platforms.

Since last Tuesday, there have been reports of military and riot police breaking into students' halls of residence at night and clobbering them.

Several students were hopsitalised after they were allegedly brutalized by the military.

By the time of filing this report, Makerere University Council had called for an emergency meeting with the student leaders. The meeting is underway.

The guild president, Mr Julius Kateregga told Daily Monitor that they are still negotiating with the council members on how to return normalcy at the university.

Kateregga said Mr Museveni was misled by the university management about how the policy works.

Read the original article on Monitor.

