Uganda: Nagirinya Murder - Journalists Blocked From Trial of Eight Police Officers

29 October 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Tom Malaba

Journalists have been barred from covering the trial of eight police officers arrested in connection to the kidnap and murder of social worker, Maria Nagirinya and her driver have been charged before Uganda Police Force's Disciplinary Court.

The message from police management was delivered to the media by Mr Denis Odongopiny, the Chairman Police Disciplinary Court that sits at Police Forensic Laboratory, Naguru Kampala.

Mr Odongopiny said the decision was taken after the media carried a live broadcast of the court proceedings recently.

After Nagirinya's kidnap on August 28, President Museveni ordered for the arrest of the police officers who did not act after being alerted by relatives about it.

As a result, Police's Professional Standards Unit (PSU) arrested the officers at the rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) and Police Constables (PCs).

They were charged with neglect of duty.

Mr Museveni's order came after Nagirinya's father, Francis Lubowa and her uncle Dr Ben Mukwaya blamed detectives for being complacent when they informed them of how their daughter had been kidnapped alongside her part time driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa.

Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa were kidnapped outside her home gate in Lungujja, Rubaga Division, in Kampala at around 11.40pm. Relatives rushed to Kibumbiro police post, Nateete, Katwe and Old Kampala police stations where the officers took their time to act until the victim's Spacio vehicle number UBA 570V was no longer visible on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras.

Nagirinya was a project manager at Community Integrated Development Initiative (CIDI).

The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and police have so far arrested six prime suspects who have been charged in courts of law.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.