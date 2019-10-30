Uganda: Nagirinya Murder - Journalists Blocked From Trial of Eight Police Officers

Journalists have been barred from covering the trial of eight police officers arrested in connection to the kidnap and murder of social worker, Maria Nagirinya and her driver have been charged before Uganda Police Force's Disciplinary Court.

The message from police management was delivered to the media by Mr Denis Odongopiny, the Chairman Police Disciplinary Court that sits at Police Forensic Laboratory, Naguru Kampala.

Mr Odongopiny said the decision was taken after the media carried a live broadcast of the court proceedings recently.

After Nagirinya's kidnap on August 28, President Museveni ordered for the arrest of the police officers who did not act after being alerted by relatives about it.

As a result, Police's Professional Standards Unit (PSU) arrested the officers at the rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) and Police Constables (PCs).

They were charged with neglect of duty.

Mr Museveni's order came after Nagirinya's father, Francis Lubowa and her uncle Dr Ben Mukwaya blamed detectives for being complacent when they informed them of how their daughter had been kidnapped alongside her part time driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa.

Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa were kidnapped outside her home gate in Lungujja, Rubaga Division, in Kampala at around 11.40pm. Relatives rushed to Kibumbiro police post, Nateete, Katwe and Old Kampala police stations where the officers took their time to act until the victim's Spacio vehicle number UBA 570V was no longer visible on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras.

Nagirinya was a project manager at Community Integrated Development Initiative (CIDI).

The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and police have so far arrested six prime suspects who have been charged in courts of law.