South Africa: Ten Things You Need to Know About Mboweni's MTBPS

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presented the Medium Term Budget Policy statement in parliament on Wednesday afternoon. There is a lot you need to know and a lot of numbers to comprehend. Here are some starting points.

Economic growth is projected at 0.5% for 2019, down from 1.5% in March, 2019, creeping to 1.7% in 2022

Consolidated government spending will total R6.3-trillion over the next three years

Expected tax revenue is R1.37-trillion for 2019/20, R53-billion, or 4% less than expected.

The consolidated Budget deficit is projected at 5.9% of GDP in the current year, averaging 6.2% of GDP over the next three years.

Debt‐service costs, wages and financial support for SOE's are growing at 13.7% annually, double that of health, community development and economic development

In 2019/20 national debt exceeded R3-trillion. It is expected to rise to R4.5-trillion in the next three years.

As a proportion of South Africa's GDP, gross debt rises from 56.7% in 2018/19, 60.8% in the current year to 71.3% in 2022/23.

The public sector wage bill accounts for 46% of tax revenue in 2019/20

The total revenue shortfall for 2019/20 will amount to R52.5-billion

Additional tax measures are under consideration. BM...