South Africa: Ten Things You Need to Know About Mboweni's MTBPS

30 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presented the Medium Term Budget Policy statement in parliament on Wednesday afternoon. There is a lot you need to know and a lot of numbers to comprehend. Here are some starting points.

Economic growth is projected at 0.5% for 2019, down from 1.5% in March, 2019, creeping to 1.7% in 2022

Consolidated government spending will total R6.3-trillion over the next three years

Expected tax revenue is R1.37-trillion for 2019/20, R53-billion, or 4% less than expected.

The consolidated Budget deficit is projected at 5.9% of GDP in the current year, averaging 6.2% of GDP over the next three years.

Debt‐service costs, wages and financial support for SOE's are growing at 13.7% annually, double that of health, community development and economic development

In 2019/20 national debt exceeded R3-trillion. It is expected to rise to R4.5-trillion in the next three years.

As a proportion of South Africa's GDP, gross debt rises from 56.7% in 2018/19, 60.8% in the current year to 71.3% in 2022/23.

The public sector wage bill accounts for 46% of tax revenue in 2019/20

The total revenue shortfall for 2019/20 will amount to R52.5-billion

Additional tax measures are under consideration. BM...

