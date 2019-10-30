South Africa: Mboweni - 'We Need a Conversation On How to Moderate the Public Sector Wage Bill'

30 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

Government salaries are generous by most measures. Is it getting bang for its buck?

Government's public sector wage bill sucks up almost half of tax revenue and is hotly contested territory as the government attempts to reduce this expense, but unions continue to push back.

In March 2019, the government announced it would save R12-billion a year through an early retirement programme for public sector workers. This was a softly-softly way to reduce the public service without resorting to retrenchment.

Unions were having none of this, seeing it as one step before retrenchment, and as a result, the saving has not been realised.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni says more 'negotiation is required'

Despite arguments to the contrary, the size of the public sector has not grown much over the last eight years. It has grown from 1.2 million to 1.3 million people - it is wages and benefits that have ballooned.

Government sector wages have increased faster than those in the private sector.

Between 2006/07 and 2018/19, spending on wages more than tripled, from R154-billion to R518-billion. Above-inflation increases account for the largest proportion of this spending.

To be fair, between 2009/10 and 2010/11 government introduced occupation-specific dispensations which adjusted...

