South Africa/Sudan: Bafana Bafana Vs Sudan Tickets On Sale

30 October 2019
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

30 October 2019 - Tickets for the Bafana Bafana vs Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers are already on sale.

They are selling for R40 (forty-rand) all round and can be purchased at Computicket outlets, as well as Shoprite and Checkers stores countrywide.

South Africa and Sudan will lock horns on Sunday, 17 November 2019 at Orlando Stadium.

Kickoff is at 15h00.

This will be the second match of the qualifiers - Bafana Bafana will travel to Ghana for a date with the Black Stars in the opening match of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers on Thursday, 14 November in Accra.

#FOR BAFANA BAFANA - COME SHOW YOUR LOVE

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAFA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.