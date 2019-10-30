South Africa/Sudan: Bafana Bafana Vs Sudan Tickets On Sale

30 October 2019 - Tickets for the Bafana Bafana vs Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers are already on sale.

They are selling for R40 (forty-rand) all round and can be purchased at Computicket outlets, as well as Shoprite and Checkers stores countrywide.

South Africa and Sudan will lock horns on Sunday, 17 November 2019 at Orlando Stadium.

Kickoff is at 15h00.

This will be the second match of the qualifiers - Bafana Bafana will travel to Ghana for a date with the Black Stars in the opening match of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers on Thursday, 14 November in Accra.

#FOR BAFANA BAFANA - COME SHOW YOUR LOVE