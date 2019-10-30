Nigeria: Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku's Petition Challenging Buhari's Election Victory

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The apex court announced the decision on Wednesday, hours after it commenced the hearing of the appeal.

The Supreme Court panel, led by Chief Justice of Nigeria Tanko Muhammad, said it will give reasons for dismissing the petition on a later date.

Mr Abubakar and the PDP filed the appeal at the Supreme Court after the presidential election tribunal last month dismissed their original petition.

The tribunal ruled against the PDP on the core issues it raised about the February presidential election.

Mr Abubakar and the PDP had argued that Mr Buhari lied on oath about his educational qualification and that the high school the president said he attended did not exist at the dates stated by the president. They also argued that the electoral commission, INEC, manipulated the result of the election and that the result on an INEC server showed that Mr ABubakar won the election ahead of Mr Buhari.

The tribunal disagreed with the PDP and Mr Abubakar on the issues raised.

Details later...