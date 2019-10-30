South Africa: SA Scoops Award for Africa's Best Golf Destination

30 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — South Africa was named 'Africa's Best Golf Destination in 2019' at the World Golf Awards in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The sixth annual World Golf Awards were hosted in the Middle East for the first time at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort.

The Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club - East Course was named 'Africa's Best Golf Course' with Fancourt Hotel & Country Club honoured as 'Africa's Best Golf Hotel'.

Ryder Cup legend Colin Montgomerie was named 'Golf Course Designer of the Year' and also won the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for his outstanding contribution to golf.

Vietnam emerged as one of the big winners, collecting trophies for both 'World's Best Golf Destination' and 'Asia's Best Golf Destination 2019'.

Meanwhile, Scotland's famous Carnoustie Golf Links - Championship Course was acknowledged with awards for 'Europe's Best Golf Course' and 'World's Best Golf Course'.

The breathtaking Singapore skyline helped Sentosa Golf Club to the title of 'World's Best Golf Club'.

Other winners on the night included England's The Belfry ('Europe's Best Golf Hotel' and 'World's Best Golf Hotel') and Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Saudi Arabia ('World's Best Golf Clubhouse').

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

across allAfrica.com
