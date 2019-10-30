South Africa: NHI Roll-Out to Cost an Additional R33 Billion

30 October 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The rollout of the much-anticipated National Health Insurance (NHI) will require an addition R33 billion annually from the 2025/26 financial year.

This was revealed in the National Treasury's adjusted estimates of the national expenditure document released at the tabling of the 2019 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

This would be in addition to the previous estimations contained in the Green and White Papers of 2011 and 2017 respectively, of R74 billion a year.

"Following the introduction of the National Health Insurance Bill in Parliament earlier this year, the Department of Health reprioritised funds within its 2019/20 budget to establish an NHI Office. Over the medium term, this office will receive increasing allocations for its operational costs," it said.

The NHI policy aims to provide healthcare more equitably in South Africa, with a priority to improve the efficiency of service delivery.

Measures being undertaken for the rollout include improving the management of patient records, for example by rolling out the health patient registration system to streamline management processes in health facilities.

Initially NHI costs were projected to increase public health spending from about 4% to 6% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) over 15 years.

"However, given the macroeconomic and fiscal outlook, the estimates to roll out NHI that were published in the NHI Green Paper in 2011 and White Paper in 2017 are no longer affordable," adds the document.

The National Treasury assisted the Department of Health to develop an actuarial model with updated fiscal costs and limited policy reforms to strengthen the current healthcare system.

The revised model estimates that rolling out NHI would require an additional R33 billion annually from 2025/26. These amounts are not budget commitments but indicative cost estimates.

Provinces will receive a direct grant to contract health professionals in pilot NHI districts. This is currently funded through the NHI indirect grant.

In addition, the National Treasury and the Department of Health will develop a strategy to reform health grants prior to implementing NHI.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.