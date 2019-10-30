Ghana: Ga West Holds Town Hall Meeting

The Ga West Municipal Assembly has held a town hall meeting at Medie in Accra on Monday to deliberate on issues bordering on development of the municipality.

Themed, "Promoting citizens' participation for effective governance", it brought together traditional rulers, opinion leaders, assembly members, among others.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Clement Wilkinson, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said an 18-unit classroom block would be constructed at Medie to promote education delivery.

He said the project, to be financed by the Assembly through its Internally Generated Fund (IGF), would include teachers' offices and washrooms.

Currently, he said some schools in the municipality had about 160 pupils in a classroom, adding that, "such congestion does not promote teaching and learning", and assured that the problem would be a thing of the past after completion of the project.

The MCE said the Assembly would soon clear gutters and drains, and remove all structures on waterways to prevent flooding in the communities, urging residents in the municipality to change their negative attitudes towards the environment.

He said the assembly would soon employ the services of sanitary inspectors to arrest offenders.

Mr Wilkinson said a health post would be built soon for the people of Medie to facilitate healthcare delivery, and assured of the assembly's continuous effort to bring development in the area.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service of Ga West Municipal Assembly, Apostle Daniel Michael Narh, urged parents to collaborate with teachers to improve the educational standards of their children.

He advised parents who mobilise thugs to assault teachers to settle personal scores to desist from such behaviour, "whilst residents who attend to nature's call in classrooms must put an end to that disgraceful attitude."