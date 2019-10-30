Africa: Ugandan Delegation Visits NPRA

30 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), Mr Hayford Attah-Krufi, has urged African countries to collaborate and learn from each other to boost their social security systems to provide adequate and comfortable income security for their citizens.

He was of the view that sharing ideas and information on social security would improve social security systems on the continent, which would also help boost the economy of the continent.

Mr Attah-Krufi said these when a delegation from the Parliament of Uganda called on him at his office.

He said since no one would live young forever, there was the urgent need for African countries to work together and put in place pragmatic measures to ensure a better social security for their citizens.

He said stringent regulation and meaningful structures in the pensions industry such as in the case of Ghana, were needed to strengthen policies and programmes to ensure meaningful and realistic living standard for all classes of people.

The 24-member delegation, which included staff of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) in Uganda, is in the country to learn at first hand the Ghanaian social security system.

As part of the visit, the delegation would tour the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) offices to learn and understand the social security processes and reforms that had taken place in Ghana.

This would enable the Ugandans to undertake a similar process when they return to their country.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
Africa
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.