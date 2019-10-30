Africa: Ugandan Delegation Visits NPRA

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), Mr Hayford Attah-Krufi, has urged African countries to collaborate and learn from each other to boost their social security systems to provide adequate and comfortable income security for their citizens.

He was of the view that sharing ideas and information on social security would improve social security systems on the continent, which would also help boost the economy of the continent.

Mr Attah-Krufi said these when a delegation from the Parliament of Uganda called on him at his office.

He said since no one would live young forever, there was the urgent need for African countries to work together and put in place pragmatic measures to ensure a better social security for their citizens.

He said stringent regulation and meaningful structures in the pensions industry such as in the case of Ghana, were needed to strengthen policies and programmes to ensure meaningful and realistic living standard for all classes of people.

The 24-member delegation, which included staff of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) in Uganda, is in the country to learn at first hand the Ghanaian social security system.

As part of the visit, the delegation would tour the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) offices to learn and understand the social security processes and reforms that had taken place in Ghana.

This would enable the Ugandans to undertake a similar process when they return to their country.