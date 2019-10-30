Ghana: Customer Service Africa to Organise Training in Customer Service

Customer Service Africa in collaboration with the Zaddington Hospitality College will hold customer service training seminars dubbed "Customer Service Boot Camp", on November 9 and 16, 2019 at the Zaddington Hospitality College, Accra.

Under the theme "Power of a smile", the event would offer training to individuals, business entities particularly those in the hospitality industry.

Priscilla Wellington Asante, Chief Executive Officer, Customer Service Africa disclosed that the boot camp training sessions would highlight on topics including telephone etiquette, handling customer complaints among others.

She noted that, customer service was beyond what one offers adding that an excellent customer relation keeps an entity in business to generate more revenue.

"The person that pays for business owner's product is the customer, hence if a client fails to serve and treat a customer to his or her satisfaction, the organisation would lose its revenue because the customer may not return to patronise the service encountered," she said.

She advised that organisations add value to every customer to enable them to build customer loyalty with their clients.

She said some businesses collapse because they have everyday customers but not loyal customers.

Mrs Asante assured participants who would engage in the boot camp to expect practical and educational training by seasoned certified customer service coaches.