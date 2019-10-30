Ghana: Taekwondo - 2019 Norlympics Fri, Sat

The 7th edition of the Norlympics Taekwondo Children Open Championship 2019 is scheduled for the Sports Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

Aimed at developing taekwondo talents to become professionals, the two-day event would have over 600 children between the ages of five and 13, participating in separate weight categories.

According to the founder of the championship, Mr Norbert Amefu, the event would also be used to foster unity among practitioners.

The theme, 'Unite Taekwondo as One Family,' he said, was carefully selected to drum home the need for taekwondo to stand as a united force towards its development.

He said, talents discovered from the event over the years have migrated into the senior teams and looking forward to have more of such talents.

"Taekwondo is an Olympic sport and children must be involved to benefit from the values of self discipline and confidence," he stressed.

He urged parents to give the children the opportunity to practice the sport and stay healthy to carry out their academic and other activities.

Distinguished athletes, he said, would be presented with prizes including medals, trophies, certificates and other prizes.