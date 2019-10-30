Ghana: Damang to Host 6th Gold Fields PGA Golf Championship

The Damang Golf Course in the Western region has been announced as host of the sixth edition of the annual Gold Fields Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Golf Championship scheduled for December 4- 7.

It is expected to attract over 300 professional golfers from Ghana and other African countries.

And this year's event, according to the organizers will see an upward adjustment of the prize money to GH¢40,000 from the GH¢35,000 paid last year.

Once again, West Africa champion and two-time winner of the Championship from the Tema Country Golf Club (TCGC, Vincent Torgah, who also won the maiden edition in 2014 is considered a huge favourite.

But he will face a stiff competition from a former Nigerian Open champion and one of the respected golfers in Africa, Emos Korblah, from the Achimota Golf Club.

Korblah will be chasing his second honours in the competition he once won the 2015 edition.

But Kojo Barnni, the Western Tour Champion and back-to-back winner of the event in 2017/2018 seasons as well as foreigners such as Senegalese Samba Niang, Sunday Olapade from Nigeria and Visitor Mapuanta from Zimbabwe have all expressed optimism.

Mr Hans De Beer, the Chairman of the organizing committee, has hinted the event will be launched in Accra on November 19.

He said the Gold Fields PGA Golf Championship was a big brand which boasts of the largest number of participants, size, organization and purse for golfers.

The President of PGA- Ghana, Mr Tony Kwame Mintah, has since urged Ghanaian golfers to train well for the tournament to remain competitive.

The Tournament Director, Akwasi Prempeh, revealed that the Hole 15 remains the hole to beat and second spool on the course is hole 9.