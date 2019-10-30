South Africa: 'We Are Suffering and Struggling' - Hammanskraal Residents

30 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chanel Retief

The residents of Hammanskraal say they have been without piped water for more than a week. This is after the City of Tshwane announced the temporary shutdown of the Temba Water Treatment Plant on 24 October 2019. Residents are now left angry, frustrated and without much water -- and even fewer answers.

"It's important that I insist there is no need for panic, but there is a need to be prudent in the way that we use water. The situation is very serious. However, it is not one that calls for panic," Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu told journalists on Monday 27 October at a briefing about the country's water crisis. However, some residents of the small town of Hammenskraal say they have been without water for almost eight days. On Tuesday, Lebo Mashile who had already been waiting in the line since seven in the morning said: "We are experiencing a water crisis like no other. It has been like this since last week Tuesday, today is day 8. It's a disaster. Sewerage is blocking, our kids are suffering." The City of Tshwane said in a statement that the temporary shutdown is due to a power failure at...

