South Africa: Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni Announces Funding Instruments for Improved Financing of SMMEs, 14 Nov

30 October 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister for Small Business Development, Ms. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has noted the disheartening unemployment statistics released by Stats SA for quarter 3 of 2019. She is of the firm view that the tide of unemployment in South Africa can only be turned around by the growth of the SMME sector, which must prioritise women and the youth.

Key to the growth and sustainability of SMMEs is improved access to funding, which has been a challenge to majority of the businesses.

In this regard, Minister Ntshavheni will on the 14th of November 2019, announce a package of measures and SMME funding instruments for improved funding of SMMEs.

Issued by: Department of Small Business Development

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.