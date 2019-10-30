South Africa: Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni Announces Funding Instruments for Improved Financing of SMMEs, 14 Nov

press release

The Minister for Small Business Development, Ms. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has noted the disheartening unemployment statistics released by Stats SA for quarter 3 of 2019. She is of the firm view that the tide of unemployment in South Africa can only be turned around by the growth of the SMME sector, which must prioritise women and the youth.

Key to the growth and sustainability of SMMEs is improved access to funding, which has been a challenge to majority of the businesses.

In this regard, Minister Ntshavheni will on the 14th of November 2019, announce a package of measures and SMME funding instruments for improved funding of SMMEs.

Issued by: Department of Small Business Development