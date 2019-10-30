South Africa: Three Students Were Arrested for Public Violence

Police arrested three female students at Ikhala FET College at Ezibeleni on Tuesday night, 29 October 2019 at about 23:00 It is alleged that the students were protesting near the gate of the College burning tryes and throwing stones. Police attended the scene and arrested the students and a case of Public Violence was opened and all suspects will appear before Ezibeleni Magistrate Court soon.
