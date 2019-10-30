South Africa: Three Students Were Arrested for Public Violence

30 October 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police arrested three female students at Ikhala FET College at Ezibeleni on Tuesday night, 29 October 2019 at about 23:00 It is alleged that the students were protesting near the gate of the College burning tryes and throwing stones. Police attended the scene and arrested the students and a case of Public Violence was opened and all suspects will appear before Ezibeleni Magistrate Court soon.

