South Africa: Parliament On Public Engagements With Gert Sibande District Municipality Residents On NHI Bill

29 October 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Communities living in Gert Sibande District Municipality told the Portfolio Committee on Health that the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill must ensure that people living with disabilities are taken care of.

On the last day of the public hearings on the NHI Bill at Gert Sibande District Municipality in Ermelo, people with disabilities came in large numbers, saying that they support the NHI Bill. However, the Bill must ensure that it addresses the challenges they grapple with on a daily basis.

These problems include inaccessibility of healthcare facilities, the lack of aides for people with disabilities and healthcare workers' poor behaviour towards people with disabilities.

The public hearings in Gert Sibande were well attended. Citizens told the committee that the government usually introduces programmes with good intentions, but then the officials employed to implement such programmes find loopholes in the system for the purposes of corruption.

The people urged the committee to ensure that strong systems and regulations are put in place to deter corruption. If the legislation fails to tighten its systems, they said, there will be corruption and the objective of the NHI will be compromised.

The committee was told by the people of Gert Sibande that the Bill is silent on municipal healthcare services, which they believe should bear more responsibility for healthcare. The Bill stipulates the roles of the Minister and provincial government, but is silent on the role of municipalities, they said.

In their oral submission, community members told the committee about the lack of ambulances in the district municipalities and the long distances people have to travel before they reach healthcare facilities. They also mentioned the poor behaviour of the nurses and other service officials.

In supporting the Bill, the people asked the committee to tell the government to upgrade the existing healthcare infrastructure to ensure the successful implementation of NHI. Also, the people appealed to the committee to ensure that the implementation of NHI provides employment opportunities for the people of Gert Sibande.

In thanking the people of Gert Sibande District Municipality for their attendance and contributions, the Chairperson of the committee, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, assured them that the committee will consider all their views and the suggestions at the right time. "Not even one view or suggestion will be ignored," said Dr Dhlomo.

The objective of the Bill is to achieve universal access to quality health care services in South Africa in accordance with section 27 of the Constitution. The committee called for written submissions from the public on the Bill at the beginning of September 2019, and the closing date for submissions is 29 November 2019. The hearings will move to the Northern Cape from 1 to 4 November 2019.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.