South Africa: North West Tourism Hands Over Tourist Guiding Certificates to Amahlubi Youth in Khayakulu Village

press release

A firm boost for tourism in North West Province as youth trainees complete Cultural Tourist Guiding Training recently in Khayakulu village in the Bojanala District Municipality which is currently the hub of tourist activities in the province. Director Tourist Guiding & Regulatory Services, Gabriel Dichabe in the Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism applauded for a job well done to twenty-three (23) young people who will enthusiastically join the tourism sector as Culture Tourist Guides.

In collaboration with the Amahlubi Traditional Council, the department hosted the certification ceremony for youth who successfully participated in the Tourist Guiding Training Programme. The training in culture guiding was pitched at NQF Level 2 Skills Programme that incorporate elements of entrepreneurship and business skills training to provide the learners with some knowledge on how to start their own businesses and various training opportunities like Customer Care, Tour Guiding and Communication Skills.

Dichabe highlighted that the tourism industry faces numerous challenges key of which is lack of transformation. The Department is therefore making practical steps in training unemployed youth as tourist guides so they can be able to enter the sector. The focus is specifically on unemployed youth in the villages and townships across the province.

"As the department we are excited to be part of this advantage that offers young people an opportunity to participate and benefit from the development opportunities in the tourism sector. The exposure of these young people through this programme has empowered them with the experience that will potentially secure a future work placement at various tourist attractions within the province" said Dichabe.

Addressing the trainees, Prince Luthu Zibi - Ah Zanodumo said skills development is an essential instrument to address poverty alleviation and job creation. He described the Tourist Guiding Programme as part of the social entrepreneurship vehicle that will re-engineer and re-ignite the economic development of Khayakulu village. "We are exclusively fortunate as Amahlubi to have received such a phenomenal support on youth development programme from the government. We will forever embrace this opportunity and we urge our trainees to make sure that something positive comes from this training".

Ah Zanodumo described young people of Khayakulu as trailblazers in the economic development space. "As Amahlubi we know that poverty is not a joke and we work extremely hard to make sure that our young people are involved in programmes that generate economic spin-offs for the entire community".

He relayed gratitude to the commitment displayed by Ditshwanelo Makhudu, accredited tourist guiding facilitator to harness the skills and motivation to the learners throughout the training. "We will retain and maintain the relationship with her going forward to develop our young people economically", said Ah Zanodumo.

One of the beneficiaries for training, Lindile Mjekula said the facilitator made the training so thought-provoking when she motivated them to use what they have to tell cultural tourism stories. He mentioned that the learners got so eager when she said "you don't have to wait for fancy structures to have beautiful stories. Make it original and interesting in your own voice".

Mjekula added that the trainees made a commitment to register Amahlubi Tours that will deliver only the best and champion youth development programmes. He also expressed words of appreciation to Mr Mncedisi Thambe their tourist guiding practical's training coach.

Mr Mcendisi Thambe is the multiple award winner of Lilizela Provincial Award for the past four years in the culture tourist guiding category. Mr. Thambe is a beneficiary of the tourist guiding training that was implemented by the by Moses Kotane municipality LED in liaison with the Department back in 2013. He played an important role during their training as tourist guiding coach who for more than a week, inspired them to greater heights and transformed even the most shy into confident performers and public speakers. He fitted well within the trainees profile and community as he is equally conversant with the Amahlubi and Batswana languages and their cultural nuances.

Even though the Khayakulu community is pre-dominantly isiXhosa speaking, there are other ethnic groups such as Batswana, AmaZulu, BaPedi, BaVenda who have made a home in Khayakhulu. This was showcased by tourist guides as they took the guests on tour various elements of their site. Part of the narrative is the Amahlubi heroic story of their sojourn in the 1920's from eNgcwasi in the Eastern Cape in search for a better life in the old Transvaal. Amahlubi have been able to make a home in the North West province which is a predominantly a Setswana speaking area.

Thambe urged the trainees not to undermine the training. "This is an opportunity that you must not undermine, make sure you run with it and make it work for you".

He added that he is still passionate and dedicated to tourist guiding, and he took guidance from the leadership qualities of Nkosi Madoda Zibi- Ah Zanokhanya and the former professor at the North West University in Potchefstroom, who is very well-founded in the vision of African tradition.

The department will in the next financial year continue with culture tourist guiding training in other district in the province.

