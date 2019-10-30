Tanzania: Comedian in Trouble Over Making Fun of President Magufuli

30 October 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian comedian and winner of the 9th season of Big Brother Africa, Mr Idris Sultan has been ordered to report to the police station after he posted manipulated pictures of himself on social media trying to appearlike President John Magufuli.

This comes a day after President Magufuli marked his 60th birthday. Mr Sultan posted the manipulated pictures on Twitter and Instagram, imagining he had switched roles with the Head of State.

"The day we switched roles so he could enjoy his birthday in peace," wrote Sultan on a caption of photos depicting President Magufuli in casual wear. In the pictures, Sultan appeared dressed in a suit and seated on a Presidential Chair.

Soon as the pictures went viral on social media, the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda posted on his Instagram page where he ordered Mr Sultan to report to any police station.

Mr Makonda confirmed to have made the decision when he spoke to Mwananchi newspaper."I have indeed said he must report to the police station. I don't entertain jokes with such characters," said Mr Makonda on telephone.

In a quick turn of events, the Minister of Tourism and Natural Resources Dr Hamisi Kigwangala pledged to standby the comedian.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

