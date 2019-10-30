Uganda: Makerere Strike Leader Narrates Ordeal

Ms Siperia Mollie Sasiraabo, the Guild Representative Council (GRC) of the School of Psychology, who was attacked by unknown people and dumped in Kasubi, a Kampala City suburb, has spoken out for the first time about her ordeal.

The student, who led the Tuesday strike at Makerere University, yesterday narrated how she was abducted by three unknown men as she approached her Kikoni-based Makerere International Students Hostel (Mish).

Ms Sasiraabo was suspended from Makerere University for leading the strike and abducted the following day. They took her phone, automated teller machine (ATM) cards and identification cards.

She went missing but later discovered unconscious. She could hardly speak or support herself to sit up or stand when Daily Monitor reporters visited her at Mengo Hospital where she was admitted.

By yesterday, She had considerably recovered and was to be discharged.

The attack

She narrated how three men attacked her in the evening hours as she approached Mish. She, however, could not recall what happened to her afterwards.

"It was at around 6pm as I was returning to my hostel in Kikoni when I saw three men, whom I can easily recognise when I see them, attack me. I saw a vehicle in front of me, but I don't remember what happened after," Ms Sasiraabo said.

The strike leader said all she could remember is when she regained her consciousness and was in hospital.

She said whenever she attempts to remember what transpired, she experiences memory lapses.

Ms Sasiraabo, however, vowed not give up on the struggle against the 15 per cent policy despite the fact that she has been suspended from the university.

"I would only give up on the struggle if my life was taken. Since I am still alive, I will fully support the Guild Council to ensure that what we started is achieved," she said.

Ms Anna Ashaba, a friend who has been nursing Sasiraabo at the hospital, said they reported the case at Wandegeya Police Station last week.

It is, however, not clear whether investigations into the people who abducted and attacked the strike leader had commenced.

No case reported

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said: "She has not reported the case but since information started circulating on the social media last week that she was kidnapped and tortured, we have been monitoring her at hospital where she is admitted. She has refused to record a statement saying she will do that when she is out of hospital."

"We took samples of blood on alleged torture from her that we are to submit to Government Analytical Laboratory for analysis," he added.