Sudan: Workshop On Health and Peace at Al-Radom Locality Launched

Nyala — A workshop on Health and Peace at Al-Radom Locality in South Darfur State, the second of its kind, organized by Carter Centre in collaboration with the General Directorate for Combating Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases of Ministry of Health in South Darfur State and Radom Charity was launched in Nyala on Wednesday in presence of participants from Al-Radom Locality.

Wali of South Darfur State, Maj. Gen. Hashim Khalid Mahmoud appreciated roles of the state's partners in health field and called the participants to fully benefit from the workshop and come out with recommendations contributing to promoting health in the state and Al-Radom locality in particular.

Representative of Carter Centre indicated to the centre role in processes of peace building and promoting health at Al-Radom area in South Darfur State and Blue Nile.

Director-General of Health Ministry ixn South Drafur State, Dr Mohamed Idris highlight importance of peace in facilitating flow of health services to citizens , citing challenges facing health work at Al-Radom Locality.