Rwanda: Bayigamba Appears in Court Over Fraud

31 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Robert Bayigamba, the former Minister for Youth, Sports and Culture, on Wednesday appeared before the Nyarugenge Primary Court over charges of fraud.

Bayigamba, who has also served as the Chairperson of Private Sector Federation, is being investigated for allegedly using fraudulent means to take ownership of property that does not belong to him.

Appearing before the Nyamirambo-based court, Bayigamba did not have a lawyer with him, prompting the judge to ask him if he was ready to proceed with his pre-trial hearing.

Bayigamba said he could not enter any plea without a lawyer, asking for an adjournment, saying that it was his right to have legal representation.

Asked by court what they had to say about it, prosecution said they spoke to Bayigamba's lawyer on Tuesday morning, who informed them that he was not aware the hearing had been scheduled.

The prosecutor said that when he appeared at Rwanda Investigation Bureau for interrogation, his lawyer was with him.

After hearing from both sides, the judge concurred with the accused saying that his right to legal representation had to be respected, before deciding to adjourn the trial to next week, November 6.

Bayigamba, who has previously headed different corporate companies in the country including commercial banks and an insurance firm, was arrested on October 22.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Corruption
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.