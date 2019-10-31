Rwanda: Senate Sets Up New Standing Committees

Members of the Senate yesterday constituted new standing committees that will steer the day-to-day Upper House's activities for the next five years.

A substantial amount of parliamentary business is conducted through standing committees.

The elections were held in yesterday's plenary session at the Senate offices, marking the commencement of the Third Senate's activities.

The 11 elected committee leaders will oversee the work of the five senatorial standing committees in charge of Politics and Good Governance, Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Security, Economics and that in charge of Discipline.

Of the elected members, only senators Jeanne d'Arc Mukakalisa and Chrysologue Karangwa served in the second Senate. Their term in office ends next year.

Addressing fellow Senators, Mukakalisa, who was elected Vice-Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Security, said that her wealth of experience and her degree in Public Administration would serve the Senate well.

"I have been a member of this committee for the last seven years and have been serving as its Vice-Chairperson during that duration. I have the experience, ability and the will to serve diligently in this position," she said.

She will deputise Senator John Bonds Bideri.

Senator Adrie Umuhire, who was elected as the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Social Affairs and Human Rights, told her colleagues that what she had gained from being in the education sector for more than a decade would support her to lead diligently.

"I have a Master's Degree in Development Studies. I have worked as a lecturer and researcher at the University of Rwanda for the last 14 years. I feel that my experience gives me an opportunity to serve well," she said.

Umuhire will be deputised by Faustin Habineza.

Senator Lambert Dushimimana will head the Political and Good Governance Committee while Hadidjah Murangwa Ndangiza is his deputy.

Senators Juvenal Nkusi and Consolee Uwimana were, respectively, elected Chair and vice-Chair for the Economic Committee.

The Senate also chose Chrysologue Karangwa, Pelagie Uwera, George Mupenzi, Marie Rose Mureshyankwano and Emmanuel Havugimana as members of the Disciplinary Committee.

The Committee will be headed by Karangwa, who will be deputised by Uwera.