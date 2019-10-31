Nigerians Are Eating Expired Rice - Customs Boss

Port Harcourt — The Comptroller General of the Nigerian Custom Services, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali said that Nigerians are eating expired foreign rice re-bag and brought into the country.

Col Hameed Ibrahim Ali who spoke on Wednesday at the Nigerian Custom Services , Area 2 Onne, Rivers state, said that those that brought in the rice to the country polish and re-bag it for unsuspecting consumers to buy.

He said that the Nigerian Customs must reach out to Nigerians through the press to make them know the deadly effect of what they are consuming.

He said that the smuggled goods being brought into the country are aimed at bringing the Service to its knees.

"We are consuming expired rice . When it causes cancer, we begin to find who to blame. All those things they are bringing into the country are aimed at bringing us at our knees but we will surely overcome them. We are consuming expired rice. They polish and re-bag rice for unsuspecting consumers to eat . That is what we are eating. We must reach out to Nigerians through the press to make them know the deadly effect of what they consume," he said.