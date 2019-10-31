Nigeria: Atiku Loses At Supreme Court

Abubakar Atiku, 2019 presidential candidate for PDP and President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC
30 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Clement A. Oloyede

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeals filed by the by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the February 23 poll.

The seven-man panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed said there is no merit in the appeal. The Appeal was hereby dismissed.

The CJN added that the panel has been reviewing the case for the past two weeks.

He said that reasons for the dismissal of the appeals to be given in a later date.

Atiku and his party were challenging the September 11 judgment of the Justice Mohammed Garba-led Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which affirmed President Buhari's victory at the polls.

